BEST SCANNERS

Canon supports a wireless type facility, which can work through your mobile directly, and it also has a wattage of 2.5 watts.

It weighs about 590 grams over the light side of the machine compared to others in the same range.

Canon supports a premium body finish, which has metal on the top, and semi polymer plastic over the downside cal also supports a glow-in-the-dark button with a blue light installed in it.

Canon support CONNECT and SCAN facility, which means that you don’t have to install any third-party application or management to scan the devices

Canon also supports a USB cable connection that can directly be connected to any switch easily.

Canon also provides a semi-electronic machine, which means that it has a heat motor installed and can exit some heat.

Canon also provides tech haptic support over its technical lines, which means that if you have any issues, cannon technologies will directly deal with you over the phone or come to your house and then deal with your device.

Canon India is one of the biggest brands dealing with photographic imagery and machines.

The speed of the devices fasts as compared to others as it is very affordable

It has a speed of 8 PPM, which can scan up to 8 papers per minute.

It has a unibody black matte finish over its body.

Epson is one of the biggest brands dealing with office supplies and office devices.

It is trusted by millions, due to its out of the box design.

They use premium material in them.

It can scan photos in documents up to four 4800 DPI resolution, which is a decent resolution as a computer to others, which can scan a document.

It comes with a restore and archive feature, which means that it has inbuilt software that can be directly connected to your computer, and then it can archive or store the documents you have scanned.

It also comes with a scan to cloud facility, which means that they provide their cloud servers, which can directly upload or transfer data through your scanning history.

It comes with support to the operating system for Windows and Mac.

It also provides direct connectivity with various software such as Photoshop.

It is available on Amazon.

It has wireless connectivity that can directly connect your device without any wires.

It does need a switch to start, which means it does not have any batteries.

In the designing section, this one is our favorite as it comes with a slim minimalistic design, which looks better than others and will suit well to an office.

It has a high power motor that can exhaust heat and does a device want to cause any damage to the document.

It also comes with a wrinkle-free roller, which means that it can scan paper without any damage.

It also has a unibody black finish to the device and has a logo on the front with silver finishing.

It waits for around 1.5 kg, which has air as compared to others.