BEST SCANNERS
Canon imageFORMULA P-208II Scan Personal Document Scanner.
- It has a unibody black matte finish over its body.
- It has a speed of 8 PPM, which can scan up to 8 papers per minute.
- The speed of the devices fasts as compared to others as it is very affordable
- Canon India is one of the biggest brands dealing with photographic imagery and machines.
- Millions of its user’s trust canon
- Canon also provides tech haptic support over its technical lines, which means that if you have any issues, cannon technologies will directly deal with you over the phone or come to your house and then deal with your device.
- Canon also provides a semi-electronic machine, which means that it has a heat motor installed and can exit some heat.
- Canon also supports a USB cable connection that can directly be connected to any switch easily.
- Canon support CONNECT and SCAN facility, which means that you don’t have to install any third-party application or management to scan the devices
- Canon supports a premium body finish, which has metal on the top, and semi polymer plastic over the downside cal also supports a glow-in-the-dark button with a blue light installed in it.
- It weighs about 590 grams over the light side of the machine compared to others in the same range.
- Canon supports a wireless type facility, which can work through your mobile directly, and it also has a wattage of 2.5 watts.
Epson Perfection V39
- Epson is one of the biggest brands dealing with office supplies and office devices.
- It is trusted by millions, due to its out of the box design.
- They use premium material in them.
- It can scan photos in documents up to four 4800 DPI resolution, which is a decent resolution as a computer to others, which can scan a document.
- It comes with a restore and archive feature, which means that it has inbuilt software that can be directly connected to your computer, and then it can archive or store the documents you have scanned.
- It also comes with a scan to cloud facility, which means that they provide their cloud servers, which can directly upload or transfer data through your scanning history.
- It comes with support to the operating system for Windows and Mac.
- It also provides direct connectivity with various software such as Photoshop.
- It is available on Amazon.
- It has wireless connectivity that can directly connect your device without any wires.
- It does need a switch to start, which means it does not have any batteries.
- In the designing section, this one is our favorite as it comes with a slim minimalistic design, which looks better than others and will suit well to an office.
- It has a high power motor that can exhaust heat and does a device want to cause any damage to the document.
- It also comes with a wrinkle-free roller, which means that it can scan paper without any damage.
- It also has a unibody black finish to the device and has a logo on the front with silver finishing.
- It waits for around 1.5 kg, which has air as compared to others.
- It is one of the most recommended products from our side.
Canon LIDE400 Scanner
- It is in a flatbed type of scanner.
- It comes with connectivity through a USB port and also supports high power type c connectivity.
- It also has a scan speed of 8 seconds, which is decent compared to others in the same range.
- It also comes with a DPI of 24800 pixels.
- It has a rough texture on the front, which makes it look premium and sleek.
- It also comes with buttons over the right inside, which can work on different systems.
- It has a PDF to document converter.
- It has an auto-scan feature and also comes with a copier machine.
- It comes with an EZ button, which has a premium finish to them and would not break easily.
- The device is very compact and lightweight as compared to others due to its premium material.
- It comes with an advanced Z LID, which can help you scan a whole notebook without any hassle.
- It has an upright scanner available, which can directly scan a file by just putting it in.
- Overall the finish and build quality are decent, and it is an excellent looking scanner out there.
- We would recommend this if you are running a small startup, or you don’t have many items to scan throughout a day.
Fujitsu fi-65F Document Scanner
- It is an officer level scanner device from the company Fujitsu.
- It has a premium range of materials with a compact box design.
- It has a black textured print on the product and comes with an energy star rating.
- It can scan colored and black and white documents both.
- It is suitable for passport size scanning.
- It has a premium quality heat extended motor, which has roller inside that can scan fastly.
- It also has a premium range of internal materials that do not harm paper or any document.
- Overall the design is dual-tone silver and black.
- It has a premium plastic finish to it on the cover.
- Overall the design and the machine are well built together, and it is well suited for office use.
Kodak Scanner i3400
- Kodak scanner is one of the costliest scanners out there on Amazon.
- It has a premium dual-tone built it with a compact thousand sheets in an hour scanning capacity.
- It comes with an LED screen which can show a different type of messages related to the printing or scanning.
- It works like a laser printer as well, and it can also fax the documents.
- It also comes with four unicellular buttons, which are of good quality and have an aluminum finish.
- It also has a continuous scanning mode that can scan up 500 continuously, held up over the deck.
- It has a grayscale output of 256 level, which can scan documents under deep colors as well.
- It also comes with Bluetooth connectivity and USB connectivity.
- The device is well suited for any government officers or a big multinational company.
- Overall. The device looks premium and has a great mechanism inside it, but on the affordability, it cost around 325000, which makes it a higher end of the scanner.